6ix9ine discussed why he's going back to jail for the next three months during a live stream with Adin Ross before turning himself in. He claimed that a former friend snitched on him and sent authorities to conduct a raid on his home in Florida. 6ix9ine was charged with violating the terms of his supervised release in 2025.

"I had a close friend/worker, and we fell out," 6ix9ine told Ross. "What he ended up doing was meet with the feds and say I had drugs and guns in the house. They found an illegal gun and three ecstasy pills. Like I said, I'm on probation, so I give full consent to search my house, because I know there's nothing there. After that was the mall situation... Basically, I was at the mall, and I was shopping with my girlfriend and my stepson and some guy was like, 'If you weren't with your family, I'd kill you, you f*cking rat.' When we beat him up, he called the cops and made a report."

Where Is 6ix9ine In Jail?

6ix9ine is currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Taking to social media, earlier this year, he confirmed that he'll be living alongside several other high-profile inmates at the facility. These include Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as well as Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.