6ix9ine Claims He's Going Back To Jail Because A Close Friend Snitched On Him

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release in 2025 and will spend the next three months in jail.

6ix9ine discussed why he's going back to jail for the next three months during a live stream with Adin Ross before turning himself in. He claimed that a former friend snitched on him and sent authorities to conduct a raid on his home in Florida. 6ix9ine was charged with violating the terms of his supervised release in 2025.

"I had a close friend/worker, and we fell out," 6ix9ine told Ross. "What he ended up doing was meet with the feds and say I had drugs and guns in the house. They found an illegal gun and three ecstasy pills. Like I said, I'm on probation, so I give full consent to search my house, because I know there's nothing there. After that was the mall situation... Basically, I was at the mall, and I was shopping with my girlfriend and my stepson and some guy was like, 'If you weren't with your family, I'd kill you, you f*cking rat.' When we beat him up, he called the cops and made a report."

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

Where Is 6ix9ine In Jail?

6ix9ine is currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Taking to social media, earlier this year, he confirmed that he'll be living alongside several other high-profile inmates at the facility. These include Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as well as Luigi Mangione, who stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

“Yo guys, remember when I told you I was in prison with Diddy, the president of Honduras, and Sam Bankman-Fried, and you guys thought I was lying? And then it came out that the president of Honduras was like, ‘He’s such a cool guy,’ I put Diddy on the phone with Akademiks. Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6xi9ine revealed. “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Made In America - Day 2 Music 6ix9ine Officially Turns Himself In To Begin His Prison Sentence
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend Music 6ix9ine Reveals He’s Going To The Same Jail As Nicolas Maduro & Luigi Mangione
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0