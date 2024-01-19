prison
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Didn't Know Lil Durk Had Been to JailRoss continued to showcase his lack of hip-hop knowledge.By Ben Mock
- MusicTia Kemp Tells Boosie Badazz He's Too Old For Kodak Black Beef, Boosie RespondsTia Kemp and Boosie Badazz have gone back and forth over Kodak Black.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black To Be Released From PrisonKodak Black will reportedly be a free man after tonight.By Cole Blake
- MusicB.G. Reflects On Prison Experience In New Music Video, "Really Understand"B.G. raps from a jail cell in his newest video.By Cole Blake
- MusicTroy Ave Tells Fans He Is Going To Serve Prison Sentence Over Deadly 2016 ShootingThe Brooklyn rapper is turning himself in and little details are known about his sentence. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKodak Black Still In Prison Despite Dropped Drug Possession ChargeDespite the Florida rapper getting cleared regarding a December arrest, he still faces some scrutiny for his evidence tampering charges.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Dubbed A "Clown" For Calling Blueface A Changed ManChrisean is holding out hope these days.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlueface's Mom Visits Him In Prison, Advocates For Megan Thee Stallion RelationshipThis is not the first time that Karlissa Saffold tried to matchmake the California rapper with Tina Snow, although it might be the oddest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYFN Lucci Drops "Free Me" Amid His Recent Legal IssuesLucci wants a fresh start. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYFN Lucci Looks Unrecognizable In New Mugshot From Prison"Went from Kodak to magic Johnson overnight," one fan joked about the rapper's new look amid his 20-year sentence which might be much shorter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Chats It Up With Fans In Twitter Group Chat, Does The Dash When Questioned About Having A PhoneThe fans were just happy to connect with the artist.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYFN Lucci Will Likely Only Serve 3.5 Months In Jail: DetailsYFN Lucci's time in jail is shaping up to be much less than expected.By Cole Blake
- MusicYFN Lucci Gets 20-Year Sentence For Violating Street Gang Terrorism & Prevention ActYFN Lucci has pleaded guilty and is headed to prison on a reduced sentence.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Says "Free Blueface" As She Proclaims Love For Her Former BooHere we go again...By Gabriel Bras Nevares