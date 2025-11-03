50 Cent Claims Diddy Is Looking A Little Too Happy In Prison

50 Cent reacted to the first photos of Diddy behind bars surfacing online by using the opportunity to troll the Bad Boy mogul. In doing so, he joked about his sexuality and claimed that he was loving his time in prison. “He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” 50 captioned the post.

In the comments section, he added: "I just thought about it, there thanking him for doing the laundry. LOL." The antics had fans in fits of laughter. "50 cent does not wake up and choose violence, he goes to sleep anticipating it," one user wrote. Another added: "50 is the final boss of trolling."

Diddy's Prison Sentence

Diddy is currently behind bars after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year. His sentence includes four years and two months in prison, although he received time served for the months he spent in jail ahead of his trial.

Last week, Diddy was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, where he requested to serve the rest of his sentence. On Friday, TMZ reported that he has signed on for his first job in prison, which will see him working in the laundry room.

Diddy still intends to appeal his sentence, with U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson approving his request for an expedited process on Monday. Last week, his defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, said: "Sean's appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults," according to NBC News.