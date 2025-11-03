50 Cent Claims Diddy Is Looking A Little Too Happy In Prison

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Diddy was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, last week, where he will serve the remainder of his prison sentence.

50 Cent reacted to the first photos of Diddy behind bars surfacing online by using the opportunity to troll the Bad Boy mogul. In doing so, he joked about his sexuality and claimed that he was loving his time in prison. “He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” 50 captioned the post.

In the comments section, he added: "I just thought about it, there thanking him for doing the laundry. LOL." The antics had fans in fits of laughter. "50 cent does not wake up and choose violence, he goes to sleep anticipating it," one user wrote. Another added: "50 is the final boss of trolling."

Diddy's Prison Sentence

Diddy is currently behind bars after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, earlier this year. His sentence includes four years and two months in prison, although he received time served for the months he spent in jail ahead of his trial.

Last week, Diddy was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, where he requested to serve the rest of his sentence. On Friday, TMZ reported that he has signed on for his first job in prison, which will see him working in the laundry room.

Diddy still intends to appeal his sentence, with U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson approving his request for an expedited process on Monday. Last week, his defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, said: "Sean's appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults," according to NBC News.

Despite the conviction, the jury also acquitted Diddy on several more serious charges. They included racketeering and sex trafficking. He is currently on pace for release by May 8, 2028, although he will likely get out of prison sooner with good behavior.

