Diddy Looks Weary In His First Prison Photo Since His Arrest

Diddy was previously held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but now he's at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Diddy has spent over a year in jail, and he recently officially began his 50-month prison sentence on transportation to engage in prostitution charges. We haven't seen pretty much anything of him since his September arrest last year, though, although that has now changed thanks to TMZ.

They recently released a picture of the Bad Boy mogul at his new prison facility, FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was previously at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which came with its own set of controversies.

For example, Diddy was allegedly threatened there by a fellow inmate who allegedly held a knife to his throat while he slept. Now, he's at a completely new jail.

TMZ's picture is quite grainy and not very high quality, but it shows Puff in a large jacket and what looks to be a beanie outside beyond the yard's fencing. His grey beard is particularly notable, one physical change which many folks noticed in courtroom sketches of his summer trial. We will see if more pictures of Sean Combs behind bars emerge in the future.

Diddy Prison Photo

This new photo of Diddy is a far cry from when we last saw his face among the public eye, which was while federal authorities arrested him. Before that, public sightings came few and far between for understandable reasons, and we have not seen how he's doing in a long time.

With other civil matters coming Combs' way, we will see how these firestorms play out in court and affect the discourse. Most recently, he received an amended assault lawsuit from one of the witnesses in his trial earlier this year.

Despite all of this, Diddy and his legal team are optimistic. Marc Agnifilo claims he will leave prison sooner than his expected May 8, 2028 release date. "I think it'll be sooner than that," Puff's lawyer stated. "How much sooner than that I don't know, there are a lot of variables. We just kind of want to get him situated... He's going to go onto another facility and I have no doubt he'll be a perfect prisoner, and I have no doubt that he'll get out as soon as the system lets him."

