transfer
- Pop CultureTory Lanez' New Prison Was Home To Various Murders, Violent Attacks, And MoreTory Lanez was transferred to North Kern State Prison yesterday.ByCaroline Fisher5.4K Views
- CrimeKodak Black Transferred To New PrisonAfter filing a lawsuit claiming he was being tortured, Kodak Black has been transferred to a new prison.ByAlex Zidel3.7K Views
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Reportedly Deprives Wife Of Ownership Stake In Texas HomesSteve Harvey continues to dispel rumors that his marriage is in shambles.ByDevin Ch68.2K Views
- MusicBill Cosby's Family Hasn't Visited Him In Prison, According To RepCosby is keeping his family at bay.ByDevin Ch5.6K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Immediately "G Checked" Upon Transferring To New FacilityTekashi stands his ground against Crip inmates.ByDevin Ch193.8K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Legal Team Denies Snitching Accusations: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's legal team makes it clear that he was moved for safety reasons.ByAron A.7.5K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Has Reportedly Upset Fellow Inmates Due To "Special Treatment"Tekashi 6ix9ine ruffles feathers wherever he goes in the clink.ByDevin Ch76.3K Views
- Music6ix9ine Reportedly Transferred To New Prison Facility For "Security Reasons"The 6ix9ine legal drama continues to unfold. ByMitch Findlay23.0K Views
- SportsFIFA Reveals Its "Top 10 Goals" Of The 2018 World CupThe best of the best of the best of the best.ByDevin Ch32.7K Views
- SportsRonaldo & Juventus Agree To 4-Year €30m Deal, Subject To Madrid's ApprovalJuventus are confident Real Madrid will accept their €100 million bid.ByDevin Ch4.5K Views
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo In Talks With Facebook For $10 Million DocuseriesCristiano Ronaldo is diversifying his portfolio.ByDevin Ch1221 Views
- SportsReal Madrid Consider Selling Cristiano Ronaldo For €100m To Juventus"The Old Lady" tables a generous bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.ByDevin Ch2.8K Views
- SportsWayne Rooney Reaches "Deal In Principle" With MLS Club D.C. UnitedWayne Rooney is growing frustrated with his diminished role at Everton.ByDevin Ch981 Views
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Out Of Solitary ConfinementMeek Mill is reportedly out of solitary and in his own cell in a new prison.ByKevin Goddard17.1K Views