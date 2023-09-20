Tory Lanez’ New Prison Was Home To Various Murders, Violent Attacks, And More

Last month, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. The rapper has since requested release on bail, which the judge denied. Regardless, members of Lanez' legal team claim that he remains hopeful. According to Caesar McDowell, the judge's decision didn't come as a surprise to him. McDowell further claims that Lanez believes the bump in the road was simply part of “God’s plan.”

Yesterday (September 19), the performer was formally transferred to North Kern State Prison in California. Lanez is expected to serve a majority of his decade-long sentence at the facility, which is located just outside of Bakersfield. As part of the transfer process, he was also required to take a new mugshot, which made its way around the internet today. As one would expect, he doesn't look too thrilled to be there, and it appears to be for good reason. Though imprisonment of any kind is never fun, recent reports give readers an idea of what he's up against at the new prison, and it's not looking good.

Tory Lanez Transferred To North Kern State Prison

According to TMZ, several inmates have been murdered at North Kern State Prison, and that's just within the last year. It made headlines earlier this year after a guard found 53-year-old Juan Villanueva dead in his cell. His cellmate, alleged serial killer Ramon Escobar, was later charged with first degree murder. In July, another man named Ricardo Saldivar was also found dead at the facility. Officials are investigating the 25-year-old's death as a homicide. Other violent attacks, escapes, and more have also been reported at the prison.

Reportedly, Lanez turned down a plea deal ahead of his sentencing that would have seen him serve only four years behind bars, instead opting to take the case to trial.

