A new mugshot of Tory hit the internet after he was moved to a new prison.

Tory Lanez Moves To New Prison And Gets New Mugshot

After a very long and public trial following a 2020 incident where Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, the rapper is now officially beginning his prison sentence. After being found guilty late last year he was given a sentencing date last month. In the court room, they settled on a 10-year sentence which was met with plenty of controversy online and from other rappers. After both his appeal and his bond hearing were denied Tory was finally set to begin his 10-year sentence.

That got underway yesterday when he was officially transferred to North Kern State Prison. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson is expected to undergo much of his sentence in the prison and as a part of that transfer, he was required to take yet another mugshot. Unsurprised, he doesn't look very happy about his transfer to the new California prison in the picture. Check out the mugshot below.

Tory Lanez New Post-Trial Mugshot

Earlier this month, Tory Lanez made what could be his last post to Instagram for a while. He used the opportunity to pay tribute to a friend named Alexa who was reportedly the inspiration behind much of his 2021 album Alone At Prom. "It hurts more that I was not able to say my final goodbyes at your Ceremony of Life, but I Promise to make your legacy live on. You meant so much to so many of us. May your imprint be stamped on the world forever as you Rest in Paradise," his heartfelt caption read.

Another report following the trial claims that Tory was offered a plea deal. Under the deal, he would have only served four years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty. Instead he turned down the deal and chose to fight the case, resulting in his 10-year sentence. What do you think of Tory Lanez's new mugshot and transfer to a new prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

