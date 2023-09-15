Young Dro Drops Bars About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Case In New Song

Young Dro was pretty cheeky and comical with his music, but he surprisingly kept that energy up while switching to a more serious topic. Moreover, he recently released a somewhat divisive comeback single that addresses the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Some people thought that this was a bit too bizarre for his big return, or that it's a clear attempt to go viral. Regardless of whether he succeeded or not, it was still quite interesting to hear someone who seems quite neutral to the situation. Considering all the debate that the Internet fanned the flames of online over this, it's a breath of fresh air.

Furthermore, that comes across because Young Dro takes a more playful approach that he balances with sharper lines. "Tory and Megan sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G," he raps, and then recalls how they were friendly on Instagram Live, then got drunk, and resulted in Tory shooting Meg. It's the last bar, though, which sticks as the most poignant part of the whole ordeal. "One thing about life, it'll teach yo' a** a lesson: if you got a confession, n***a, tell it to the reverend."

Young Dro Explores The Megan & Tory Case In New Song

In other news surrounding that case, this track comes shortly after the court denied Tory Lanez bail amid his appeal. However, it seems like, according to reports, the Canadian artist is still holding out hope that he'll be free. Still, none of this conversation came with any extra accountability, regret, or admission of guilt on his behalf. That's what many want to see, but regardless of where you fall on that debate, many also opened up a wider conversation about the prison system and proper rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Houston MC is kicking her career off once again, with the release of the Cardi B collab single "Bongos." It's been a very tough road up until this point, what with social media haters harassing her and diminishing her experiences. Hopefully this track doesn't open up the floodgates as much as it promotes a more nuanced conversation, as corny as some find the track to be. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Dro, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tory Lanez.

