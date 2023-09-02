Documentary About Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Dropping Next Week

Life moves fast but gossip documentarians move faster. Discovery+ has announced that they will be releasing a documentary about the Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez case on September 4. This comes less than a month after the case wrapped up, with Lanez receiving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting MTS in 2020. Discovery+ is Warner Bros’ documentary and “factual programming” streaming service. It serves as a sister service to Max.

Based on the trailer, the documentary is going to be less about the case itself and more about the feud and culture war surrounding it. “You’re either Team Megan or Team Tory,” a testimonial says early in the trailer. Meanwhile, the case is called the “biggest trial since O.J.” Furthermore, the documentary is marketed as being “two films, two sides” which implies that they are going to give both sides of the feud equal weighting. The film is called Megan The Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots.

Tory Lanez Case Continues To Unfold

A documentary on the Megan thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case is airing September 4th on @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/HgJJu3Ngty — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 2, 2023

The release of the documentary coincides with the next major step in Lanez’s case. On September 5, a day after the documentary premieres, Lanez will be back in court. The court will hear a motion as to whether to accept an appeal of Lanez’s sentence and, if so, whether he should receive bail during that appeal. It’s unclear which way the court will lean on that ruling.

Meanwhile, Lanez has also reportedly wed behind bars. According to court documents, Lanez’s motion lists him as married. Previously, documents relating to his sentencing hearing had listed him as being engaged. That has now seemingly changed. The woman in question is Raina Chassagne, with whom Lanez shares a six-year-old child. The motion, which also says Lanez would relocate to Florida if receiving bail, appears to be working hard to prove that Lanez is not a flight risk, nor a danger to MTS. This is a developing story and we’ll have any details as they emerge.

