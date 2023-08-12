Trinidad James Approves Of Tory Lanez’s 10-Year Sentence, Wants Iggy Azalea To Mind Her Business

It took quite some time, but Tory Lanez finally got his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this week. The father of one will still tell you that he’s innocent, and has even begun selling “Free Tory” merch from behind bars, and there are those who’ve made it abundantly clear they’re standing in support of the singer. On the other hand, there are many who believe that Lanez’s 10-year sentence is fair and that everyone besides the two recording artists involved in the situation needs to keep their mouths shut at this point.

Among the latter category is Trinidad James, who spoke with TMZ about his thoughts during a run-in at LAX. “I think the best thing that I can say, is that if you shoot somebody, you should go to jail to think about your actions,” he began. “If you didn’t shoot somebody, and you go to jail and you doing 10 years for something that you didn’t do, it kind of reminds me of the Kendrick Lamar lyric, ‘The one who pulls the trigger has to live forever.’ After you kill somebody, they die right then and there, but you have to keep thinking about it.”

Trinidad James Shares Thoughts on Tory Lanez with TMZ

James explained that he sees the “Say It” hitmaker’s situation the same way before the conversation turned to Iggy Azalea and the controversial letter the rap diva wrote in defence of Lanez. “[She] said how she felt, but she shouldn’t have said anything,” the 35-year-old declared. “It’s not her business, right? But it is her opinion.”

Iggy Azalea isn’t the only one being criticized for defending her friend Tory Lanez. R&B sensation Mario has also been feeling the heat after his letter to the criminal’s judge began circulating online earlier this week, though his backlash doesn’t seem to be quite as extreme as the Australian’s. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

