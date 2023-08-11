Tory Lanez Promotes “Free Tory” Merch On Social Media

Tory Lanez finally received his sentence earlier this week, after being charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. He was ultimately given 10 years. Expectedly, the sentencing has led to a great deal of chatter on social media. Though many have continued to defend Lanez, more people appear to have sided with Megan Thee Stallion as of late. With that being said, Lanez has maintained his innocence.

Despite backlash Lanez is getting online, his official Instagram account promoted some new merch for fans today. The merch reads “Free Tory,” and proudly boasts a photo of the artist’s face. For obvious reasons the merch promotion has commenters split. Many feel as though it’s inappropriate to be selling that kind of merch due to the severity of the crimes of which he’s accused. Still, however, there are many users who claim that they can’t wait to get their hands on a “Free Tory” hoodie.

“Free Tory” Merch

Amid online debate, however, Lanez continues to cling to his innocence. The merch appears to have only compounded ongoing criticism he has been receiving on his demeanor throughout the trial. He doesn’t seem to be fazed though, taking to social media last night to share a pretty bold statement. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” his message began. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

In the statement, he further claimed that he was “in no way shape or form apologizing” for what he was convicted of. While some were stunned by his refusal to take accountability, others are in total support of Tory Lanez. Social media’s reaction to the new merch just goes to show how truly split the public is on the case. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

