Bun B Addresses Tory Lanez Sentence, Condemns Domestic Violence

Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence following a guilty verdict for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of hip-hop corners talking. Moreover, TMZ recently approached Bun B on Thursday (August 10) in New York City to ask him about it, who previously condemned the Canadian artist for his actions. While the publication asked whether it was a “wake-up call for hip-hop,” the rap legend took a different angle. Fans of either artist, or those aware of both, might know the contentious and back-and-forth nature of their relationship, most of which went down before his conviction. With that in mind, the Houston pioneer’s reflections ring quite powerfully, as he’s not as combative as Lanez’s fans might assume.

“I think it’s a wake-up call for violence against women,” Bun B remarked. “I don’t think this has anything to do with hip-hop. If there were nobody in hip-hop involved in this, this would still not be a good thing for us to see in this world right now.” “Look man, just keep your head up, you know?” he said when asked for encouraging words for Tory Lanez. “Obviously, Tory might not be the biggest fan of mine, but I don’t wish prison on anybody and I hope he comes home safe.”

Bun B's Remarks On Tory Lanez's Prison Time

Back in August of 2020, when Megan Thee Stallion revealed the incident, Bun B went hard at Tory Lanez on Instagram. “I tried to be impartial and cool about this- man, f**k that!” the 50-year-old exclaimed. “F**k Tory Lanez, okay? I’m from Houston and if somebody woulda done something to Meg in this city, we woulda rode. Meg in L.A. by herself. She ain’t got her momma no more, her daddy’s gone, her grandmother’s gone. So as the O.G. in Houston, I’m standing up. Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager, I know all of ’em. F**k all that, though. If the man on drugs, get him some goddamn rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. Anytime a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love, that’s obsession.”

Meanwhile, after Tory Lanez responded to him on his album DAYSTAR and blasted him, the UGK member told us that he will always stand with Meg in this situation. “I mean, people are usually waiting for that first person to say something, and then more and more people will step to the table,” he expressed “I feel like if I hadn’t said anything, I’m not sure how much people would have even spoken on this issue. And if my relationship with Tory Lanez is damaged, then so be it. We have to protect our Black women and any Black man that doesn’t feel the same way is not my brother.” For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez and Bun B, check back in with HNHH.

