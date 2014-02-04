"UGK" stands for "Underground Kingz", and that's exactly what this duo were. Unfortunately, member Pimp C passed away suddenly in 2007, but remaining member and pioneering southern emcee Bun B continues to keep the legacy alive. Their biggest mainstream moment would have to be their critically acclaimed appearance on Jay Z's 2000 single "Big Pimpin'", an undisputed classic, although they truly excelled in the underground, as their name suggests. Throughout their 20-year run, they collaborated with the likes of DJ Screw, Outkast, Paul Wall, Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG, Slim Thug and many more. The last we heard from them was a 2011 collaboration between Bun B and Big K.R.I.T. titled "Grippin' On The Wood", which featured archival vocals from Pimp C. May he rest in peace.