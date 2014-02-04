Artist Bio Follow

If you're unfamiliar with Three 6 Mafia's legacy, it's due time you did your homework. The Memphis, Tennessee collective were pioneers of southern rap music (crunk included), infamous for their dark, drug-addled and often gruesome subject matter. Originally consisting of members Gangsta Blac, Gangsta Boo, La' Chat, Koopsta Knicca, Lord Infamous, Playa Fly and Crunchy Black, Juicy J and DJ Paul (as well as affiliates Project Pat, Lil' Wyte, Chrome, Boogiemane, and Frayser Boy), they've since disbanded and reformed as Da Mafia Six (DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black and Koopsta Knicca only), with Juicy pursuing a successful solo career as part of Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang. Unfortunately, Lord Infamous suffered a heart attack and passed away in late 2013. Three 6 were the first hip-hop artists from Memphis to be certified platinum, and won a GRAMMY for their contribution to the Hustle & Flow soundtrack. Respect due.