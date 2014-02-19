Reigning Trippy King and a founding Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J experienced a major career resurgence in 2013 after signing with Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Records. His chart-topping single “Bandz A Make Her Dance”, produced by Mike Will Made It, was directly responsible for the rap game’s renewed obsession with strip club culture.

Throughout the veteran emcee’s prolific 22-year career, he’s collaborated with… 2 Chainz, French Montana, A-Trak, Danny Brown, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, B.o.B., T.I., Cher Lloyd, Mac Miller, Sean Paul, Dj Drama, Young Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Wale, Justin Bieber, Jadakiss, Rico Love, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa and many more.

Most recently, he appeared in the official video for Drake's "Worst Behavior" and announced the winner of his $50,000 twerking scholarship. He's currently working on a posthumous Pimp C album as well as a new studio album of his own, which is expected to drop in 2014. Stay tuned.