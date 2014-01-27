Only nineteen-years-old, Canadian Justin Bieber has already accomplished what most artists could only dream of achieving in a lifetime. The pop icon has released three studio albums, and his 2009 debut EP “My World” certified platinum in the US. The teen has become a sensation around the world. Bieber has been nominated for 150 major awards, including two Grammys. Since beginning his career in 2008, he has collaborated with many major artists including Sean Kingston, Usher, The-Dream, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Nicki Minaj, Mike Posner, Drake, Big Sean, Babyface, Jaden Smith, R. Kelly, Chance The Rapper, Chris Brown, Far East Movement, wil.i.am, Tyga, Soulja Boy, and Asher Roth along with numerous others. In January 2014, Bieber was arrested for DUI in Miami. He was charged with DUI, as well as resisting arrest and driving with an expirer license, and subsequently was subject to much criticism all over social media. In terms of what to expect in the future from Bieber, artists Kid Cudi and T.I. both confirmed that they have been collaborating with the pop sensation. Bieber has yet to announce plans for his next project.