Jadakiss is perhaps the most recognizable member of the legendary LOX trio, although they all continue to kill it to this day. Since signing with Bad Boy in the early 90s (during which time he was taken under The Notorious B.I.G.’s wing), Kiss has gone on to become one of the most respected emcees New York has ever seen, having kept it real since day one. Throughout his 20-year career, the veteran Yonkers emcee has collaborated with the likes of DMX, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, Fabolous, Trae Tha Truth, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Akon, John Legend, Meek Mill, Scarface, Vado, Young Jeezy, Tyga, Papoose, Jim Jones, Bow Wow, Curren$y, Juelz Santana, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Cee-Lo Green, Nipsey Hussle, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Pusha T and many more. Most recently, he announced a joint project with Yo Gotti, reunited with Sheek Louch and Styles P for the Trinity EP and appeared on French Montana’s Coke Boys 4 compilation. He’s currently working on his fourth studio album, Top 5 Dead Or Alive. Stay tuned.