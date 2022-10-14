Cam’ron, Mase, and Jadakiss’ Three Headed Monster tour was unfortunately cancelled earlier this week, and while the New York trio won’t be hitting the road to entertain their fans, they did deliver a new joint track called “G.L.H.” to tie audiences over in the meantime.

As HipHopNMore notes, the former Bad Boy has since hinted on social media that Diddy, who he famously has a long-running beef with, may have had something to do with the concert dates falling through.

“It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” he penned to his Instagram followers. “I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing! So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates. I will not apologize for what’s right! EITHER WAY I WILL BE PERFORMING SOMEWHERE.”

He continued, “Also, to my #1 hater BTS: make sure you pull up since [you’re] trying to stop everything I do BTS. We know what’s going on… But it’s not gonna stop nothing – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

In the same caption, Mase teased that an album is on the way from him, Cam, and Kiss – check out their latest single together below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Still alive, but you brain dead, you a vegetable

For now, all I have is my word and my testicles

Cartier bracelets, the watch and the spectacles

Money does a lot, but nowhere near what respect can do

