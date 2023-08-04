collab track
- SongsKYLE & Teezo Touchdown Link Up For "Somethin Bout U" Single: StreamEnjoy your weekend with hot new music from KYLE and Teezo.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNas' And Lil Wayne's Bars Will "Never Die" OutNas And Wayne go ballistic. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Dances In Style, Excitedly Teases Cardi B Collab Single's ReleaseThe Houston MC was getting ready in front of the mirror to celebrate the release of her new track with Cardi B, "BONGOS," which drops tonight.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's Collab Single "BONGOS" Drops This WeekAfter such a long time waiting for a comeback from these two femcees, fans are going wild over their big splash return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsQueen Naija & NBA YoungBoy Won't Accept "No Fake Love" On Their New SingleNBA YoungBoy's list of collaborators continues to grow more impressive.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Says Lil Durk Remix Has Her "Lost For Words" Ahead Of ReleaseDo you think Lil Durk is the right person to lend his pen to the "Hellcats & SRTs" remix?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsTyga & YG Reconnect On Turnt Up New "PARTy T1M3" SingleThe West Coast duo is back with more heat for your weekend streaming.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGucci Mane & J. Cole Join Forces For Mike WiLL Made-It-Produced Single This Friday"There I Go" is hitting DSPs on August 25.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJessie Reyez & Miguel Paint A Seriously Sexy Picture On "JEANS": StreamFor your Sunday streaming consideration.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer & Usher Collaborating On "Boyfriend" Music Video After Sultry Las Vegas SerenadeIf there's anything Keke Palmer is gonna do, it's turn drama into a bag for her and her family.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNoname Closes Out "Sundial" Album With "oblivion" Featuring Common & AyoniWhich of this weekend's new album arrivals is your favourite?By Hayley Hynes
- MusiciLoveMakonnen Blasts Metro Boomin, Post Malone, And Swae Lee For Ghosting Him Until NBA YoungBoy CollabThe "Tuesday" rapper exposed some years-long ghosting.By Ben Mock
- MusicJT Throws It Back To New Kali Uchis Collab In Sensual New Clip"Muñekita" makes those hips loose.By Gabriel Bras Nevares