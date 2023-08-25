Tyga & YG Reconnect On Turnt Up New “PARTy T1M3” Single

Artists from the West Coast have undeniably been a dominating force in the world of hip-hop. Decades ago it was Snoop Dogg and NWA mostly running the show, but now, names like Tyga and YG continue to bring their distinct sound to the forefront of the genre. We’ve heard the longtime friends work together numerous times over the years, most recently joining forces with the latter’s girlfriend, Saweetie,” for her upbeat “BIRTHDAY” single to celebrate her own 30th.

Following that, the lyricists are giving us yet another summertime bop before the seasons officially begin to change. This New Music Friday (August 25), YG and Tyga dropped off “PARTy T1M3,” along with an accompanying music video that obviously includes plenty of strippers shaking it for the camera. Throughout the short but catchy song, the “Go Loko” collaborators trade bars about reckless nights out on the town, as well as some of the stereotypes they’ve encountered among women.

Tyga and YG Remind Us How Lit the West Coast is in Their “PARTy T1M3” Visual

“Scorpio, she a freaky h* (Freak) / Pisces, she a wifey (Woah),” Tyga spits on the final verse. “Aquarius, she an airhead / Sagittarius, give me good head.” For his turn, YG continues the clever trend with rhymes like “She a Gemini, she two-faced / She a Cancer, she’s a dancer,” and “My Leo, she a sneak h* / My Capricorn love makin’ porn.”

Check out the visual for YG and Tyga’s “PARTy T1M3” collab above, and if you’re feeling it, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, be sure to tap back in later this weekend to stream our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates. In the meantime, you can find the latest photos of Saweetie and her man at the link below.

