Tyga & YG Reconnect On Turnt Up New “PARTy T1M3” Single

The West Coast duo is back with more heat for your weekend streaming.

BYHayley Hynes
Tyga & YG Reconnect On Turnt Up New “PARTy T1M3” Singleblur mask

Artists from the West Coast have undeniably been a dominating force in the world of hip-hop. Decades ago it was Snoop Dogg and NWA mostly running the show, but now, names like Tyga and YG continue to bring their distinct sound to the forefront of the genre. We’ve heard the longtime friends work together numerous times over the years, most recently joining forces with the latter’s girlfriend, Saweetie,” for her upbeat “BIRTHDAY” single to celebrate her own 30th.

Following that, the lyricists are giving us yet another summertime bop before the seasons officially begin to change. This New Music Friday (August 25), YG and Tyga dropped off “PARTy T1M3,” along with an accompanying music video that obviously includes plenty of strippers shaking it for the camera. Throughout the short but catchy song, the “Go Loko” collaborators trade bars about reckless nights out on the town, as well as some of the stereotypes they’ve encountered among women.

Read More: Saweetie’s “BIRTHDAY” Single With Tyga & YG Reminds Us How Lit The Icy Girl Really Is

Tyga and YG Remind Us How Lit the West Coast is in Their “PARTy T1M3” Visual

“Scorpio, she a freaky h* (Freak) / Pisces, she a wifey (Woah),” Tyga spits on the final verse. “Aquarius, she an airhead / Sagittarius, give me good head.” For his turn, YG continues the clever trend with rhymes like “She a Gemini, she two-faced / She a Cancer, she’s a dancer,” and “My Leo, she a sneak h* / My Capricorn love makin’ porn.”

Check out the visual for YG and Tyga’s “PARTy T1M3” collab above, and if you’re feeling it, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, be sure to tap back in later this weekend to stream our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates. In the meantime, you can find the latest photos of Saweetie and her man at the link below.

Read More: YG Shares Couples Pic Of Him And Saweetie On Instagram

Quotable Lyrics:

Scorpio, she a freaky h* (Freak)
Pisces, she a wifey (Woah)
Aquarius, she an airhead
Sagittarius, give me good head

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.