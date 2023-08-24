YG Shares Couples Pic Of Him And Saweetie On Instagram

YG and Saweetie are quickly becoming one of rap music’s it couples. The pair are often seen going out together and occasionally face some judgment for their choice of attire. Fans were eating it up when the pair went with matching all-white fits for a night on the town in West Hollywood last month. They were less about it when YG donned a green and orange sweater on a night out a few weeks earlier. “N*gga dressed like the Scooby doo mystery machine,” one fan commented on a post of the couple.

Now they’re once again out on the town. This time YG shared a picture to his Instagram story of the pair getting out of the back seat of a car and sharing an intimate moment in the process. It’s difficult from the picture he posted to make out exactly what Saweetie is wearing. Really all that can be made out is one glittering silver heel. While YG is dressed pretty modest in a plain all-black fit, fans still found a way to come at him for his fashion choices. “Shoes longer than a bank holiday weekend,” reads the top comment on a repost of the picture. The comment is in reference to a pair of long and quite pointy black shoes the “West Coast Weekend” rapper is wearing.

YG And Sweetie Hitting The Town Again

Later this year, Tyga and YG are headed on tour. The two frequent collaborators are bringing an impressive collection of talent along with them, headlined by none other than Saweetie. The trio celebrated their upcoming road trip together by releasing a new song a few weeks ago. The pair of rappers make an appearance on Saweetie’s new single “Birthday,” which fans can probably expect to hear on tour.

The tour they’re set to embark on will start next month. Alongside the trio Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision will also be hitting the road. What do you think of the new pictures of YG and Saweetie? Let us know in the comment section below.

