How does it feel to be rich? Kamaiyah’s about to find out. With the release of her debut mixtape A Good Night In The Ghetto in March 2016, anchored by the lead single “How Does It Feel,” Oakland’s next great hope is taking major strides forward. Two months after releasing her mixtape, Kamaiyah was featured alongside Drake on YG’s “Why You Always Hatin?” off of his much-anticipated Still Brazy, a huge look that most artists would kill for.