YG And Saweetie Hit WeHo In Coordinating Black Fits

YG and Saweetie were recently spotted yesterday (July 21), out for a night on the town. The “Icy Grl” songstress rocked a plunging, long black gown, while her date wore an oversized suit and a mesh tank top. They were photographed headed for a meal at The Nice Guy hand-in-hand. Though the pair has yet to make things official, they’ve been spotted getting awfully close in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, they were spotted again in West Hollywood holding hands. YG got some pushback online for the fashion statement he was seen making during the date with Saweetie. He wore a bright, lime green sweater reminiscent of “the Scooby doo mystery machine,” according to some social media users. Regardless, the pair appeared to enjoy their dinner at Craig’s.

YG And Saweetie

(L-R) YG, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and Saweetie attend Red White & Bootsy at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)

It was also just recently announced that YG will be heading on tour alongside his rumored fling Saweetie, as well as Tyga. They’ll be joined by Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision. The “STR8 to the Klub Tour” will feature over 13 stops across the U.S. and Canada, with notable dates in San Francisco, Vegas, San Diego, and more. The crew will kick the tour off in September with a performance at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, wrapping things up at Inglewood’s Kia Forum in November.

Earlier this month, Saweetie was also serenaded at an Usher performance. The situation unfolded amid drama that went down between Keke Palmer and her partner, Darius Jackson. Jackson had called out Palmer for what she chose to wear at an Usher concert after a clip hit the internet showing him serenading the mother of his child. He got backlash for allegedly shaming Palmer, and eventually he cleared his social media profiles of all images of her. Saweetie kept a fair distance, playfully shouting the lyrics instead of singing along.

