Saweetie may be the internet’s favourite Icy Girl, but it seems she’s finally found the first man to melt her heart since her split from Quavo. Rumours of a romance brewing between her and YG circulated for some time before the pair confirmed things to the world, however, they have yet to make their relationship Instagram official. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the West Coast rappers from making their presence felt on various dates around California.

Most recently, paparazzi caught them one evening this past weekend, grabbing dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles. Even with the intense summer heat, they both donned jeans, YG opting for a distressed, light wash pair under his lime green zip-up sweater. As for Saweetie, she kept it casual (for her, anyway), pairing a white corset-style top with black jeans and a cross-body bag. She shielded her eyes from the camera with funky, oversized shades, and wore her long, black hair in two perfect pigtails.

Read More: Usher Serenades Saweetie Amid Keke Palmer Drama, Twitter Reacts

YG and Saweetie Heat Up the Summer with Their New Romance

YG and Saweetie attend Red White & Bootsy at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2023, in Malibu, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)

As Just Jared reports, before going public with the “Surgery” artist, Saweetie spent time reflecting on what her time with Quavo taught her about love. “I know what I want now, I want someone to mentally stimulate me,” she explained on The Cruz Show seven months ago. “This journey that I’ve been going on, I’ve been meditating. I’ve experienced like, the higher version of myself through meditation, and it’s just given me a lot of like, clarity,” the entertained said.

Prior to this latest outing, we saw the new couple out on the town earlier in July along with plenty of other stars. Not only did they turn up in honour of the “My Type” hitmaker, but they also commemorated the Fourth of July in all-white outfits. Check out content from YG celebrating alongside Saweetie on her birthday weekend at the link below, and find a paparazzi video from their latest date night here.

Read More: YG & Saweetie Hit Up West Hollywood Club On Her Birthday Weekend: Video

[Via]