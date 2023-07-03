One thing the world loves about Saweetie is her unbothered, youthful approach to life. The California native has branded herself as the official Icy Girl, leaning into the Y2K aesthetic with her own twist to create colourful outfits that look great both on and off stage. Many who aren’t familiar with Saweetie outside of her music were surprised to find out that she turned 30 years old on Sunday (June 2), but just because she’s aging doesn’t mean she plans on switching up her style.

To celebrate her big day, the Grammy-nominated lyricist donned an all-gold outfit, complete with an intricately designed top that left little of her voluptuous chest to the imagination. Saweetie added a matching thong to her bottom half, though she maintained some modesty with a wrap skirt fixed around her slim waist. Her accessories were on-point as always, from the huge hoop earrings hanging down to her shoulders to the gold glitter beautifully applied all over her body.

Thirty, Flirty, and Thriving

Other images from Saweetie’s photo dump show off her gem-toned manicure and matching rings, as well as some snapshots taken with friends. A beautiful blue rose also made its way into several images, sometimes tucked between the rap diva’s breasts. It somehow adds the perfect pop of colour to her birthday outfit, which is definitely one of her best to date.

Interestingly enough, the black-haired beauty’s new man, YG, didn’t join her – at least in front of the camera. The pair recently confirmed their long-speculated romance, though it seems they’re keeping things between them as lowkey as possible for the time being.

Saweetie’s Squirtle Cake

Elsewhere on her IG feed, Saweetie has shared a slightly more wholesome photo dump that reveals how she celebrated her birthday at home. Not only did she receive a massive bouquet of beautiful pink and white roses, but she also let her inner child shine with a Pokémon cake. See for yourself below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

