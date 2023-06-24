Even though this wasn’t a diss as people thought, it does answer some interesting questions people had about BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. Moreover, Young Thug recently stated via Twitter that a line that many thought was directed at Saweetie on his new album actually didn’t take aim at her at all. “My n***a ain’t even tryna hit sweetie,” Thug raps on the track “Want Me Dead.” Furthermore, it seems like a lot of people thought that he actually mentioned the California rapper. It was just a case of mishearing the line thanks to there not being a word like “a,” “the,” “my,” and so on before “sweetie.” “Her name is Saweetie,” Thugger tweeted. “I said sweetie. #BusinessIsBusiness.”

Given the Atlanta trap pioneer’s expressive inflections and unique tone, it’s easy to confuse lines from him. However, his clarification points to a few other rumors surrounding BUSINESS IS BUSINESS‘s release. For starters, many wondered how much of these new tracks were freshly recorded during his incarceration. He now confirmed that probably many of these have a couple of years on the shelf. More importantly, though, fans wonder whether Young Thug will clarify whether he meant to diss Gunna on tracks like “Jonesboro,” where he talks about snitching. Since he’s in jail, it’s unlikely that he recorded a specific verse for it. Still, now that he cleared one alleged diss up, why not another? And what does it mean if he doesn’t?

Young Thug Denies Shading Saweetie

Well, the reason why is likely because of his YSL partner’s plea deal. Its legal ramifications likely bar significant contact between the two, as some pointed out. On the other hand of that argument, Wunna’s done plenty to shout out Young Thug and reach him indirectly. Also, Thugger once linked Gunna’s music on his IG bio and then deleted it. At the moment, it seems like the relationship between the two is assumed to be at least amicably at arm’s length as fans continue to speculate. For example, an alleged leak voice call from the 31-year-old to Lil Baby and Lil Durk asking for them to respond to Gunna’s alleged disses was called fake by Thug’s sister.

Meanwhile, even that hasn’t convinced people that there’s bad blood brewing. That’s certainly true for Gunna’s relationship with other artists, but not necessarily with Thugger himself. While many hope we’ll get true answers soon, those won’t likely be coming anytime soon. Regardless, log back into HNHH for the latest news on Young Thug and Saweetie.

