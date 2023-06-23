While it’s still pretty unclear, it seems like the beef between Gunna, YSL, and others in the hip-hop world continues to manifest itself. Moreover, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the College Park MC unfollowed Lil Baby and Lil Durk on Instagram. Not only that, but this comes months after Baby unfollowed Wunna on IG, and while The Voice still follows him as of writing this article, he took larger steps to blast his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. “Now I don’t sit up here and play games, man,” he told DJ Akademiks during a podcast interview. “That man told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

In addition, this news comes after Gunna seemingly dissed the two for switching up on him on his new album‘s single, “bread & butter,” though he since denied it. Maybe things are more contentious now thanks to alleged leaked calls from Young Thug telling Lil Durk and Lil Baby to respond to Gunna’s alleged disses on his new album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. “Yo, aye Wham, if you thinkin’ about responding to the little s**t that buddy put out, I want you to respond on my album,” Thug allegedly told his fellow Atlanta MC. “I’m droppin’ this spontaneous album on the same day he drops his album. I’m going to name this s**t BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.”

Gunna Apparently Unfollowed Lil Baby & Lil Durk On IG Recently

Also, here’s what Thugger seemingly told Lil Durk. “Aye Durk, I’m dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drops his album,” he allegedly stated. “That s**t coming up soon. I need a verse from you. If you feel like you want to reply to what that n***a sayin’ of something, man, don’t do it. Drop it on my album. I’m droppin’ an album the same day that f**k n***a drop. Send your verse in. I want you and Wham on the same song.” However, it’s worth noting that neither Smurk nor Baby appear on the album’s final tracklist.

Meanwhile, in a new song snippet, Lil Baby seems to have directly dissed Gunna and others who took plea in the YSL case. “Some n***as taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy,” he raps in a new video clip. With all this in mind, it’s interesting that YSL still promoted a Gift & a Curse and that Gunna reposted Thug’s countdown for BUSINESS IS BUSINESS on his social media. While many don’t see the reciprocation from Thug, he did once share a link to Wunna’s music on social media recently, and Gunna clearly only cares about him and not the other former collaborators sending shots at him. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Thug.

