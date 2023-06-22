Yesterday, a clip of Lil Baby shooting a music video for a forthcoming song hit the internet. More than the video or the song itself most fans honed in on a particular lyric. “Some n*ggas taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy.” reads one of the bars he delivers in the snippet. As if there was any question as to who he was referencing “taking please” he is sure to add in the line “slime ain’t happy.” Slime references Young Thug who is still incarcerated after being denied bond repeatedly.

Dozens of rappers have taken issue with Gunna’s reported snitching in the months since the story first broke. Most recently Lil Durk took shots at the rapper on a podcast appearance saying “that man told.” But Lil Baby taking aim at Gunna is a particularly damning condemnation. The pair rose to stardom together behind their hit song “Drip Too Hard” from their collaborative album Drip Harder. They continued appearing on each other’s songs for years. Lil Baby makes an appearance on Gunna’s 2022 album DS4EVER on the track “25k jacket.”

Lil Baby Takes A Shot At Gunna

Lil Baby seemingly sends shots at Gunna in new song: ‘some ni**as taking pleas at trial I know that slime ain’t happy’ pic.twitter.com/ghkAEEsqEi — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 22, 2023

Earlier this month, Gunna released the lead single from his new album “bread & butter.” On the song, he reiterates his love for Young Thug but also makes sure to aim back at those who’ve turned their backs on him. While he doesn’t mention anyone by name, fans quickly realized it was likely Lil Durk and Lil Baby he was talking about. That song served as the lead single for Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse album which dropped just last week. While the album doesn’t take many direct shots it does see Gunna often defending himself.

Back in May, Lil Baby released his first new single of 2023 “Go Hard.” It followed up his massive It’s Only Me album last year. The album had features from Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, and more. What do you think of Lil Baby taking shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal? Let us know in the comment section below.

