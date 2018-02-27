Don’t let the name fool you, Lil Baby is someone that you absolutely should be taking seriously. In 2017, Lil Baby has released three full-length mixtapes, and gathered an impressive following, but what’s even more impressive is that those three tapes are his first three tapes ever.

Of course, it helps to have friends in the right places. After being released from a lengthy stint in prison, Lil Baby was encouraged by Pee and Coach K to start rapping. Those two are the label heads of Quality Control, just a hometown Atlanta label that signed some little-known artists like Lil Yachty or the Migos… you’ve probably never heard of them…

Anyway, Lil Baby’s career as an artist is still in its infancy, so we’re looking forward to hearing what’s next.