snitching
- MusicFinesse2tymes Called Out By Memphis Crip Over Snitching AllegationsFinesse2tymes is still dealing with the controversy.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuando Rondo Issues PSA Amid Legal Problems"In the end you gone be on your own you get in the wrong situation," Quando Rondo says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTrontavious Stephens' YSL Testimony Leaves Us Laughing As He Evades Snitching QuestionsWhile Stephens is "aware" of the term's existence, it has no personal meaning to him, he told the court this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWack 100 Insinuates Cash Money Was Behind B.G. Snitching AccusationsAccording to Wack 100, if his information didn't come from the right place, he "wouldn’t jeopardize $5 million."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicB.G. Fires Back At Wack 100's Snitching AccusationsB.G. isn't phased by the snitching allegations Wack 100 has been spreading.By Cole Blake
- MusicWack100 Claims Birdman Got Heated After He Called B.G. A "Rat"Given how long B.G. spent behind bars, not many people agree with Wack's take.By Ben Mock
- MusicThe Game Recalls Being Pressed By The Feds To Snitch On Jimmy HenchmanGame and DJ Vlad said they were both pressured to testify in the case.By Ben Mock
- MusicBoosie Badazz Addresses Lawsuit Backlash, Claims People Don't Call 50 Cent A "Snitch" For SuingBoosie said people don't say the same thing when 50 Cent sues someone.By Ben Mock
- MusicFBG Butta Slams Adam22 For Calling Him A "Zesty" SnitchAccording to Adam22, FBG Butta is a "sociopathic liar."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuando Rondo Thinks Someone In His Circle Snitched On Him"Paperwork done open my eyes," Quando Rondo claims.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipGlokknine Stabbed In Prison Over Snitching Rumors, 1090 Jake Alleges1090 Jake thinks a Tweet by Ola Runt sparked the rumors.By Caroline Fisher
- Gossip1090 Jake Allegedly Has $100K On His Head, Claims Ralo Didn't Snitch1090 Jake says that in his line of work, "you make more enemies than you know of."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGillie Da Kid Gives Pooh Shiesty His Flowers For Refusing To SnitchMany fans didn't replicate the sentiment, though; it's the bare minimum at best and loyalty to crime at worst, they believe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRich Homie Quan Offering $1 Million For Evidence He Snitched On Young ThugThe rapper previously got hit with "rat" allegations due to a leaked audio allegedly showing him speaking on Young Thug's RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Accused Of Snitching After Edited Clip Of 2018 Arrest SurfacesThe one-minute clip shows police officers detaining Offset and his associate, who had a license to carry. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSpotemGottem Snitching Allegations Caused Lil Durk To Return His $100K, Shawn Cotton ConfirmsThe rappers were planning a collaboration some time ago, but when Durkio heard some unflattering rumours, he backed out of the project.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Father "Loves" Gunna, Claims He Hasn't Hurt Son's RICO CaseYoung Thug's dad made it clear that he doesn't think Gunna is a "snitch."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture1090 Jake Continues To Refute Snitching Allegations1090 Jake recently took to Instagram to clap back at Kodak Black's lawyer.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture1090 Jake Hit With Snitching Allegations"This ain't no new story," 1090 Jake claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoolio Further Fuels Yungeen Ace Beef By Calling Him A "Rat," Posts Alleged SnitchingOnce you put footage out there, the alleged "rat" is going to have a hard time denying it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Gets A Birthday Shoutout From GunnaGunna posted Young Thug on his Instagram Story today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKodak Black Beefs With 1090 Jake Over 6ix9ine CollabKodak Black called 1090 Jake a "snitch."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChingy Liked Gunna's New Album, Doesn't Think He Should Have Admitted YSL Was A GangChingy likes Gunna's new stuff but has some advice about how he handled his plea deal.By Ben Mock