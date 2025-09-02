6ix9ine took aim at Meek Mill on his Instagram Story, Monday, sharing a post in which the Philadelphia rapper allegedly complains about "rats" while bringing up the death of Nipsey Hussle. The authenticity of the post remains unclear as it appears to stem from X (formerly Twitter), but features a different profile picture than Meek currently uses.

The post reads: “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!” While sharing the post, 6ix9ine labeled Meek the "Hood President." He asked: “Question since you always had an opinion YOU STILL PERFORMING WE BALL?”

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

Meek released "We Ball" on his album Wins & Loses back in 2017. It features an appearance from Young Thug, who has been wrapped up in an alleged snitching scandal on social media over the last week. The drama for Thug began when users online resurfaced a clip from a police interrogation in which he mentions Peewee Roscoe. Roscoe ended up speaking out in his defense, suggesting that fans are taking the clip out of context.

"That's what you're supposed to do," he said. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."