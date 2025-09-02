6ix9ine Targets Meek Mill For Complaining About "Rats" As Young Thug Scandal Presses On

BY Cole Blake 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
Fans have been resurfacing an audio clip of Young Thug mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation.

6ix9ine took aim at Meek Mill on his Instagram Story, Monday, sharing a post in which the Philadelphia rapper allegedly complains about "rats" while bringing up the death of Nipsey Hussle. The authenticity of the post remains unclear as it appears to stem from X (formerly Twitter), but features a different profile picture than Meek currently uses.

The post reads: “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!” While sharing the post, 6ix9ine labeled Meek the "Hood President." He asked: “Question since you always had an opinion YOU STILL PERFORMING WE BALL?”

Read More: 6ix9ine Mocks Top5’s Stabbing In Heated Instagram Live Argument

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

Meek released "We Ball" on his album Wins & Loses back in 2017. It features an appearance from Young Thug, who has been wrapped up in an alleged snitching scandal on social media over the last week. The drama for Thug began when users online resurfaced a clip from a police interrogation in which he mentions Peewee Roscoe. Roscoe ended up speaking out in his defense, suggesting that fans are taking the clip out of context.

"That's what you're supposed to do," he said. "When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

Meek has yet to directly respond to 6ix9ine's post, but he did share a cryptic message of his own on Instagram on Monday. “Street glorification is a joke," he wrote. "Of course there are no morals. You can’t have a code of ethics when nothing you’re doing is ethical. Focus on investing, trading, tech, & entrepreneurship. The other way is a circus with no ringleader. Next interview I do ima explain why the streets a ‘FULL MYTH’ !!!!!!”

Read More: Young Thug Tweets & Deletes Strange Message To Lil Baby Amid Snitching Scandal

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.0K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.3K
Comments 0