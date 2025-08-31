6ix9ine Mocks Top5’s Stabbing In Heated Instagram Live Argument

BY Devin Morton
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
Top5 got on Instagram Live with 6ix9ine and Akademiks to discuss Young Thug and Ralo. Unsurprisingly, things did not go that smoothly.

While DJ Akademiks was on Instagram Live, he got 6ix9ine on stream. The two intended to discuss the situation between Ralo and Young Thug. However, things quickly went left for the Bronx rapper, as Top5 joined the fray. The two got into a heated argument that started as soon as 6ix9ine joined the live.

“How quick did your b***h leave you when you ratted?” Top5 asked 6ix9ine. “Didn’t n***s almost cut your head off?” 6ix9ine replied. Top5 said he got scratched, and immediately changed the focus to a different 6ix9ine experience. ”Didn’t you get beat up at the fitness gym?” Top5 asked. “Aren’t you trying to sue the gym?” he followed up. Of course, he is referring to when 6ix9ine got jumped at LA Fitness in 2023. He filed a $1M lawsuit against the company this past January.

After Top5 referenced the gym assault and said that 6ix9ine “ratted” as soon as he was presented with the possibility of 20 years in prison, Akademiks kicked him from the live.

Top5 6ix9ine Instagram Live

Top5 has emerged as a persistent figure in 2025. He was stabbed in London earlier this year, which was the incident 6ix9ine was referring to with his remark about someone almost cutting his head off. He’s become an ally of Kanye West’s as well, with West eagerly anticipating the Toronto rapper eventually getting his revenge on those who wronged him.

Recently, 6ix9ine has popped up on Akademiks streams to discuss the ongoing Young Thug situation, in part because he is familiar with some of what Thug went through, thanks to his own RICO case from 2019. Infamously, he testified against his co-defendants, in exchange for two years in prison, a fine, and five years of supervised release, avoiding the 47-year minimum sentence he faced.

Based on this recent online altercation, Top5 and 6ix9ine will probably not find themselves in the same rooms anytime soon. Sparks may fly.

