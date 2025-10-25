6ix9ine Mercilessly Trolls Young Thug's Snitching & Top5's Stabbing Again

Young Thug and Top5 both recently caught scathing shots from 6ix9ine, with the latter heatedly arguing with him during an Instagram Live.

6ix9ine is still making enemies, aiming his sights at pretty much anyone who calls him out or deserves his criticism in his view. His most recent online jabs went at Young Thug and Top5, even though he has a much more combative relationship with the latter than with the former.

Starting with Thugger, though, Tekashi 6ix9ine recently released the "FAX" diss track against him and others, mocking his snitching scandal and his attempts to prove it wrong. The New York provocateur shared a TikTok clip from Thug's Adin Ross stream on his Instagram Story in which the Atlanta artist read a comment from a fan calling him a rat, making fun of his reaction.

Then, 6ix9ine's IG Live showdown with Top5 appeared in his Instagram Story, as caught by DJ Akademiks on the social media platform. Specifically, it's a TikTok clip of the moment in which Tekashi mocks the Toronto rapper's neck stabbing, and it's unclear which of the following disrespectful captions are from him directly. Take your pick between "He shoulda just stfu," "N***a really believe this 'little scratch thing,'" and "They had to attach his head back on his Somalian body."

Young Thug 6ix9ine Beef

6ix9ine's other beefs include the IRS, as he recently revealed that his debt to the government body totals over $8 million. He's allegedly got only about a quarter of this to pay back, although we obviously wouldn't call this a "beef," per se. At least, there's about as much beef as there is between the IRS and any other wealthy celebrity.

Regardless, Tekashi's hip-hop optics and conflicts are what really fuel this recent career surge. We will see if either Top5 or Young Thug respond to these trolls once more. We know Top will probably clash with him at some point in the future, as he is a similarly savvy and merciless troll on social media when he wants to be.

As for Spider, he seems to be ignoring 6ix9ine's shots for now, and would rather keep his focus on his Atlanta peers. But who knows? Maybe there is more to this instigated, salacious story after all...

