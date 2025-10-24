6ix9ine has had a tough climb back to relevancy, but he's getting there. He's under constant scrutiny from other rappers, social media, and of course, the law. At this moment, he's under house arrest for violating his probation in different ways.
They include drug and gun possession, as well the case regarding the Nine Trey Bloods which really set his career back. Moreover, 6ix9ine recently pled guilty to an assault charge. He went after a man who called him a snitch in a Florida mall.
The legal obstacles bleed into his financial woes too as he's been doing all he can to pay off his massive debt to the IRS. During a stream with Deshae Frost caught by No Jumper, 6ix9ine reveals he owes them over $8 million.
He tells the content creator that it stems from poor money management and not knowing that he could write stuff off on his taxes. While he does admit that he's got to be more financially literate, the hitmaker does believe that they are making an example out of him.
But he sounds ready to satisfy them and move on with his life, even though he claims he needs to send them another $2 million.
6ix9ine Sukihana Beef
This does make us wonder if this is the same IRS debacle that involved his house being raided last year. The IRS wound up taking and auctioning off a Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Continental sedan.
That was conducted due to 6ix9ine getting into a $9,825,000 lawsuit in 2021. It was filed by Alexis Salaberrios, an exotic dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. She was allegedly struck by a bottle in the head after the rapper was allegedly called a "rat."
Eventually, she was awarded the aforementioned judgment in December 2023.
In other news, 6ix9ine and Sukihana have been butting heads. It started with the former dissing Young Thug over his snitching situation, which the latter didn't appreciate. She namedropped 6ix9ine's late friend and since then, they have been trading shots online.