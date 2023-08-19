6ix9ine
- Relationships6ix9ine Draws Comparisons To A "Male Chrisean Rock" After Buying Expensive Car For His GirlfriendIt looks like they are back on? By Zachary Horvath
- Gossip6ix9ine's Mugshot From Dominican Republic Arrest Surfaces, Trolls Poke Fun At Rapper's HairlineThis isn't the "GOOBA" hitmaker's first run-in with the law during his time in the DR. Thankfully, his legal team is already on the case and working on a plan to secure his freedom.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Goes Off On Popular Spanish Radio Host Alofoke: WatchThis beef seems to have been going on. By Zachary Horvath
- Mixtapes6ix9ine Drops New EP "BLACKBALLED" Out Of The BlueTekashi is bringing his signature energy throughout this nine-track EP. By Zachary Horvath
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Single Again, Rapper Blames Her Jealousy & "Mental Health Problems" For SplitIn a video posted on his IG Story, the New Yorker is accused of hooking up with one of his ex's friends behind her back, which he thinks stems from jealousy and insecurity.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore 6IX9INE's net worth in 2023 and understand how his music career, legal troubles, and controversies have impacted his wealth.By Jake Skudder
- Relationships6ix9ine Says He Would Die For His Woman, Yailin La Mas Viral, After Assault IncidentUnless this is an almost identical lookalike, this is apparently the same Yailin that threatened him with a knife just a couple weeks ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Slams 6ix9ine's Ex For Claiming He Slept With The RapperThe media personality blasted Jade and made some disparaging comments about her own alleged relations with other men.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaucy Santana Clowns DJ Akademiks Amid 6ix9ine RumorsFor those unaware, the rainbow-haired provocateur's ex claimed that he and the streamer and commentator slept together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAnuel AA Thinks He's A "Piece Of S**t" For Letting 6ix9ine Raise His DaughterThe jab is from a lyric on the Puerto Rican rapper's new song "Glock Glock Glock," on which he disses various other Boricua MCs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Sells Assets Like Car & Mansion To Cover $10 Million Judgement In Assault CaseTekashi's girlfriend's recent arrest for felony assault to him wasn't enough to overshadow the provocateur's other legal battles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Yailin's Mugshot Surfaces After Threatening Him At Knifepoint In VideoThe embattled rapper denies all allegations of causing physical harm to his partnerBy Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Scam Almost Went Down, Donz Stacks Says, But He Chose Not To Do ItThe rapper says he had a chance to take off with some cash from Tekashi without compensating for it, but he acted against that temptation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Life6ix9ine's Dominican Republic Arrest Leaves Him Stuck Overseas For Six Months, But Not In JailThere are worse places for a superstar to be stranded – especially during the winter.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRay J Wants Kodak Black To Get Help After 6ix9ine Comments, Meek Mill Chimes InWhile the R&B star had some empathy for the Florida MC's struggles, the Philly spitter was less than forgiving.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFree 6ix9ine Protests Erupt Outside Dominican Courthouse Holding RapperLocal fans of the embattled artist are desperate to see him freed.By Hayley Hynes
- Viral6ix9ine's Chaotic Prison Arrival Was Surrounded By Fans & Reporters: WatchThe New York rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic last Friday for allegedly assaulting two men on the island.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Relationships6ix9ine & Goons Pull Up On Dominican Republic Producers: WatchThe New Yorker was reportedly jealous after finding out his girlfriend was in the studio with other creatives.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Denies Paying Kodak Black $1 Million For Feature On "Shaka Laka"Apparently, their collaboration came about as a promotional opportunity for a vape company that financed the whole thing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSauce Walka Wouldn't Ever Work With 6ix9ine, Not Even For A Billion DollarsExpressing distaste for the rainbow-haired rapper is a priceless activity for Sauce.By Gabriel Bras Nevares