It's officially the season of giving, and it looks like 6ix9ine's family is feeling awfully festive. During a recent stream with Adin Ross, the "GUMMO" rapper's mother Natividad Perez-Hernandez even surprised the internet personality with a couple of gifts. One of them was a Star of David necklace, while the other was a large Israeli flag. "My mom loves Jewish people, I don't know," 6ix9ine said of the gesture, as captured by kickstreamersclips on Instagram.

News of 6ix9ine's mother's gifts for Ross comes just a few days after his Florida home was broken into by a group of masked gunmen. In surveillance footage from the frightening incident, they held Perez-Hernandez against her will while searching the house for valuables. Fortunately, she was not injured.

6ix9ine addressed the home invasion in a video shared on social media shortly after. According to him, it took place while he was away doing a stream with Jack Doherty.

6ix9ine Home Invasion

"I wanna make this video to clear up all the fake news and rumors," the Florida-born performer began. "The world knows this, it's a fact: I'm on house arrest, I've been on house arrest. I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I'm on house arrest."

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty," he continued. "They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that.

"My mom is 60 years old," 6ix9ine concluded. "Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."