Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Out The Gunmen Who Broke Into His Home

Tekashi 6ix9ine has addressed the recent home invasion that occurred on his property in Florida over the weekend. Speaking to his fans in a video on social media, he explained that, despite being on house arrest, he got permission to leave so he could stream with Jack Doherty. The burglars used the opportunity to break into his home.

"I wanna make this video to clear up all the fake news and rumors," 6ix9ine began in the video. "The world knows this, it's a fact: I'm on house arrest, I've been on house arrest. I think everyone in America and everyone across the world knows that I'm on house arrest."

He continued: "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."

The group of four armed men got inside 6ix9ine's house on Sunday night, where they held his mother at gunpoint. They demanded cash and car keys before fleeing the scene.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Time

In other news, 6ix9ine will be making an appearance in court, later this week for a sentencing hearing. Back in August, he violated the terms of his supervised release. In turn, he's facing between three and nine months in prison.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, recently argued that prison would be a harsh punishment for the rapper, considering his past cooperation with the government. “Due to Mr. Hernandez’ classification, he always serves his jail time segregated and fully isolated from other inmates,” Lazzaro wrote in a court letter obtained by Billboard. “As a result, Mr. Hernandez is given extremely limited social interaction with other inmates and very little time outside to get fresh air and exercise.”