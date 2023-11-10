break in
- SportsClippers New Arena Vandalized By TeenagersThe vandals posted their exploits to TikTok.By Ben Mock
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr Recalls Living At Drake's Home During Break-InOBJ said the men who broke in asked for an autograph.By Ben Mock
- MusicRod Wave's D.C. Show Victim To Car Break-Ins: DetailsRod Wave has yet to comment on the matter. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureChet Hanks Allegedly Fights Off Burglar At LA HomeThe alteraction reportedly happened in the early hours of Monday morning.By Ben Mock