Chet Hanks Allegedly Fights Off Burglar At LA Home

Chet Hanks reportedly subdued a 42-year-old man earlier this week after discovering him attempting to enter his home. According to an LA County Sherriff's report, Hanks had physically subdued the suspect, who continued to resist arrest once the authorities had arrived. This, according to law enforcement, ended with one deputy suffering a broken leg after the man fell on top of him. All of this occurred around 3:00AM this past Monday. The man has been charged with attempt burglary and the case has been passed onto the LA County District Attorney. However, it remains a developing story.

Hanks, the son of legendary actor Tom Hanks, has become an internet meme in recent years. Chet is a brash, outspoken Republican who is seemingly completely at odds with his quieter and more dignified father. Back in 2021, Hanks expressed a desire to fight DJ Vlad over comments that the controversial interviewer had made about him. Hanks has not yet released a statement of his own about the break-in at this home.

Hanks Spotted With MMA Fighter Beau During Quiet 2023

Furthermore, maybe Hanks' love life is the source of his viligante-esque prowess. Hanks has been dating amateur MMA fighter Melissa Maysing since 2022. He was present at her debut fight in December of last year and the pair were seen canoodling on the beach this summer. Maysing has a fairly sizeable following on Instagram as a fitness influencer and started to pursue a career as an MMA fighter last year. However, there is very little information available about her career at this time.

Hanks has mostly kept a low profile in 2023, after becoming very visible in the public eye over the past few years. He made appearances on The Eric Andre Show and The Adam Friedland Show. However, that appears to be the extent of his major on-screen appearances for 2023. During the appearance on Adam Friedland's show, Hanks revealed that he was two years sober at the time of recording.

