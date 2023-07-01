Chet Hanks & MMA Fighter GF Melissa Maysing Get Up Close & Personal During Venice Beach Workout

As the son of one of the greatest actors of our time, Chet Hanks was born with an unimaginable amount of pressure on him. Like most “nepo babies,” the 32-year-old was faced with his share of struggles over the years, though he has given us impressive performances in Empire, Your Honor, and Project X since he first began acting. He obviously isn’t pulling in blockbuster roles like his father, Tom, but that doesn’t mean Hanks is letting his influence go to waste. Rather than partaking in his past internet trolling, the entertainer has turned his platform into a place to inspire others to turn their own life around in the way that he has.

Sometimes the father of one’s content comes in the form of motivational speeches – many of them filmed shirtless in his luxury car. For those who are searching for visual fitspo, Chet also shares clips from the gym, either solo or with his partner, MMA fighter Melissa Maysing. Earlier this month, he showed off footage of them playfully showing off their massive muscles for the camera, and since then, paparazzi has also seen them working out in the summer heat at Venice Beach.

Read More: Chet Hanks’ Shirtless Antics On “Ziwe” Have Twitter In Tears

Chet Hanks and Melissa Maysing Show Off Their Muscles

As DailyMail reports, Maysing stepped out beside her man in an ultra-tiny black and gold bikini, the smile hardly leaving her face in all the circulating pictures of them. Hanks wore nothing more than black shorts for their date at the beach, which also saw him getting in a few pushups as his curvaceous partner laid herself on his back for added intensity. It remains unclear how long they’ve been together, but fans have definitely noticed an improvement in the content creator’s attitude as of late.

Back in the spring, Chet Hanks found himself feuding with Eric Andre after the comedian labelled him “emotionally disturbed.” At the time, the Bad Trip actor was giving an interview about working on his own show, which he shared was once terrorized by the Shameless guest star’s troubling “pranks.” Read all about that at the link below, and find photos from Hanks’ Venice Beach workout date with his girlfriend here.

Read More: Chet Hanks Calls Eric André A “P*ssy” After Comedian Labels Him “Emotionally Disturbed”

[Via]