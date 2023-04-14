date
- StreetwearBianca Censori Topless Under Sheer Raincoat During Shopping Trip With Kanye WestOne thing's for sure, Bianca always knows how to make a splash with her fashion choices.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"The prosecutors and court will begin the jury selection process in about seven weeks, which will reopen this double murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Fox Stuns In Flirty White Gown On Holiday Date With Machine Gun KellyMegan Fox and her fiancé MGK enjoyed some sushi before hitting the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve bash.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsThe Game Spotted With Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter, Shaniece Hairston, For Christmas DateThe Game and Shaniece Hairston dined at Nobu in Malibu for Christmas Eve.By Cole Blake
- MusicJennifer Hudson & Common Enjoy Usher Concert, Jacquees' Girlfriend Stuns R&B IconUsher couldn't contain himself when he spotted Jacquees' date.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Still Wants Chris Brown To Date His SisterThe actor, comedian, and media personality slid into the singer's DMs with some more pictures of his sister for his consideration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsShannon Sharpe Says He Wouldn't Date Kim Kardashian Even If She Was InterestedShannon Sharpe says he has no interest in Kim Kardashian.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsChris Brown Says "Hell Nah" To Date With Funny Marco's SisterAccording to Funny Marco, his sister wants to "have a baby" with Chris Brown.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJordan Poole Clarifies Ice Spice $500K Date RumorPoole had to set the record straight. By Alexander Cole
- SportsChet Hanks & MMA Fighter GF Melissa Maysing Get Up Close & Personal During Venice Beach WorkoutDespite his rocky past, Chet Hanks seems to be in a much healthier place now as he focuses on himself and his relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFans Roast YG For Date Night Fit With SaweetieFans had a field day with YG over his fit on a date with Saweetie.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsKendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Go Shopping In Los AngelesKendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went on a shopping date, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJonathan Majors And Meagan Good Spotted Rug ShoppingIt's the second time in two weeks the pair have been shopping for homeware.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearDoja Cat Rocks Bright, Barely There Bikini For PDA-Filled Yacht Date With J. CyrusAfter going under the knife earlier this year, Doja was more than happy to show off her "new" body.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori Go Out For Dinner In West HollywoodThe legging-clad couple weren't masked up for the paparazzi this time around.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Attend Event In Miami Beach TogetherLarsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attended an event together in Miami Beach on Friday night.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKanye West Shares Ice Cream Sundae With Bianca Censori At Cheesecake FactoryYe and his wife went to a not-so-fancy spot after popping out at the Fear Of God runway show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNLE Choppa Responds To Meagan Good Saying He's "Too Young" To Date HerThe Memphis MC didn't let those words stop him from doubling down on his love for Meagan, albeit in a cheeky way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares