YNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"

The retrial for YNW Melly's double murder case faced numerous delays since the original trial's conclusion in a mistrial in July 2023. However, according to new reports from journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, Judge John Murphy III believes that they must nor fret any further, Moreover, he declared that jury selection in the rapper's retrial will begin on March 5 "or as soon thereafter as this [case] may be heard," according to new court documents. For those unaware, Melly stands accused of murdering his colleages YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018. Authorities arrested him in February of 2019.

Furthermore, this follows recent reports on what prosecutors submitted and prepared for this upcoming process. It will be very interesting to see if they changed their tactics at all, or if they will simply reiterate their original arguments. Regardless, they named dozens of YNW Melly's songs as evidence, which became as controversial as any other instance of hip-hop lyrics as court material. In addition, the impetus for this start date, according to these documents, the Florida MC "has been in custody for more than 750 days while awaiting trial."

YNW Melly's Retrial Will Begin On March 5: Report

From what Paul reported, Judge Murphy "expressed urgency in getting the retrial underway" in a Friday hearing (January 12). Not only that, but additional pre-trial hearing will, if accordant with the established schedule, take place this week on Thursday and Friday (January 18 and 19). This is to resolve anticipated or emergent situations ahead of jury selection to make YNW Melly's retrial as speedy and competent as possible. At press time, no indication came up regarding whether these will be the only pre-trial hearings, or if we can expect any in February. As such, the "No Belt" artist is patiently waiting to see if any other complications surge.

Meanwhile, other recent developments in this case involve Fredo Bang reflecting on his relationship with the suspect. He is also a key player in these proceedings, as he faced accusations of transporting Melly after the alleged murder. Apparently, they have not spoken since 2022. For more news and the latest updates on YNW Melly, stay posted on HNHH.

