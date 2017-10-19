start
- MusicYNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"The prosecutors and court will begin the jury selection process in about seven weeks, which will reopen this double murder case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKyle Lowry Voices Frustration Following 0-3 Start To SeasonKyle Lowry says the Raptors are dealing with "growing pains," following a rough 0-3 start to the regular season.By Cole Blake
- Music2019 BET Awards: The Comprehensive List Of Performers & PresentersThe list of presenters for the 2019 BET Awards has been made official.By Devin Ch
- TechSnapchat Is Hopeful The New "Snap Games" Platform Will Save Its TailSnapchat is entering another billion dollar industry with its tail tucked.By Devin Ch
- SportsAkon Sides With Travis Scott & NFL In The Debate Over "Super Bowl Boycott"Akon is not completely down with the Kaepernick boycott of the NFL.By Devin Ch
- SportsMaster P To Colin Kaepernick: I'll Help You Start Your Own Football LeagueMaster P wants to help Colin Kaepernick start a rival league.By Matt F