Young Dolph Murder Trial Gets New Start Date

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will stand trial for Young Dolph's murder later this year, but that won't wrap everything up.

Young Dolph's murder trial has unfortunately faced various delays on the path to justice. But it seems like things might change soon. Moreover, according to new reports, the court rescheduled the previous start date of today (Monday, June 3) to September 23. His alleged killers Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith will face trial. However, it's unclear if this new trial will also settle the case of the alleged perpetrator Hernandez Govan. He's currently out on bond providing for his family and on house arrest. Govan risked endangering these conditions by conducting an interview on YouTube during his time at home.

Elsewhere, Young Dolph's partner Mia Jaye had blasted the courts system for this delay and spoke to her frustration with what she sees as a lack of accountability in this legal case. "It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future," she expressed. "My love’s life was taken… and to be left behind to see NO ONE be held accountable in the court of law for the act… is INSANE….

"Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to get a [change of] venue motion, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… witnessed songs be made, defendants enjoying life while on [house arrest]… all while our loved one is 6feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… talk about disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful," Young Dolph's loved one continued. "For everyone who is like ‘trust the process’ our family has for 3 years, but the process & system is BROKEN (which is evident across ALL of Black America LBH… check the stats) and continuing to sit back allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t trusting the process it is ignoring the process and giving room for any and everything wrong to happen, overlooking ACCOUNTABILITY.