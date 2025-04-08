Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Might Be Exclusive

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” is gearing up for a big SNKRS release later this week. While an official announcement is still pending, sources suggest that Nike may use the Exclusive Access system, echoing the approach taken with last year’s “Pine Green” launch. This strategy rewards dedicated users, offering them an early chance to purchase before the general release. This collaboration blends skate culture with basketball heritage. It’s a continuation of the evolving relationship between Nike SB and Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan 4, originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1989, has proven to be more than just a basketball shoe.

Its sharp design, layered construction, and supportive build make it a perfect base for SB tweaks. The “Navy” colorway follows the successful SB x Jordan 4 formula, featuring skate-friendly materials and subtle color hits. It maintains performance functionality while giving skaters and collectors something fresh. Expect the hype to build as release day nears. Based on the photos provided, the pair features a crisp white leather upper with navy blue overlays. Hints of red appear on the tongue branding, while the gum outsole keeps it skate-ready. The clean SB heel tab completes the crossover look between hoops and street.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

This Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” features a premium white leather upper with deep navy accents on the wings, heel, and midsole. A clean gum rubber outsole offers traction for skaters. Red Jumpman branding appears on the tongue, contrasting the navy SB logo on the heel tab. Mesh paneling, padded collars, and durable overlays round out the design, balancing skate functionality and Jordan heritage.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" will be released via SNKRS on April 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

