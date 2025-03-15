Iconic Silhouette Reimagined: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Release Info​

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" merges classic style with skateboarding functionality. Nike SB and Jordan Brand have updated the Air Jordan 4 with features built for skate performance. The shoe has a white leather upper with navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. This combination creates a clean yet bold aesthetic. Nike SB branding on the heel highlights its skateboarding adaptation. A gum rubber outsole ensures strong grip for skaters. Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 4, and it quickly became a favorite on and off the court. Its mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and unique lacing system set it apart.

