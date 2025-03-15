Iconic Silhouette Reimagined: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Release Info​

Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" merges classic design with skate-ready features, releasing March 18 at select skate shops

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" merges classic style with skateboarding functionality. Nike SB and Jordan Brand have updated the Air Jordan 4 with features built for skate performance. The shoe has a white leather upper with navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. This combination creates a clean yet bold aesthetic. Nike SB branding on the heel highlights its skateboarding adaptation. A gum rubber outsole ensures strong grip for skaters. Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 4, and it quickly became a favorite on and off the court. Its mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and unique lacing system set it apart.

New images reveal the sneaker’s high-quality materials and well-executed design. A white leather base contrasts with navy suede overlays. The red Jumpman logo on the tongue adds a bold pop of color. A gum outsole boosts traction while giving the shoe a vintage look. Both skaters and sneaker enthusiasts will appreciate this detail. These close-up shots highlight the craftsmanship behind this release. With the release date nearing, anticipation is rising among fans of both brands.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Release Date

The sneaker features a white leather upper with navy suede overlays, providing durability and style. Navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole complement the design, while the red Jumpman logo on the tongue adds contrast. A gum rubber outsole ensures superior grip, catering to skateboarding needs. Nike SB branding replaces the traditional "Nike Air" on the heel, signifying its skateboarding adaptation. This collaboration offers a fresh take on the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. ​

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" will be released on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

