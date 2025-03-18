Sneakerheads Rejoice: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Launches Today​

BY Ben Atkinson 166 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 9.51.52 PM
Image via @wneloy
The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" debuts today, blending classic design with skate-ready features in a limited release.​

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" releases today, March 18, 2025, merging classic design with skate-ready features. This collaboration between Nike's skateboarding division and Jordan Brand reimagines the iconic Air Jordan 4, originally introduced in 1989, for the skateboarding community. The original Air Jordan 4, designed by Tinker Hatfield, was notable for its over-molded mesh and triangular support wings, features that have been adapted in this release. ​The "Navy" colorway showcases a white leather upper with navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole, complemented by a red Jumpman logo on the tongue. Nike SB branding replaces the traditional "Nike Air" on the heel, highlighting its skateboarding adaptation. A gum rubber outsole ensures strong grip for skaters. ​

This release is available exclusively at select skate shops, with a retail price of $225. The limited availability underscores the unique nature of this collaboration, appealing to both sneaker enthusiasts and the skateboarding community.​ Photos of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" highlight the meticulous design elements, blending the classic Air Jordan aesthetic with functional skateboarding features. The fusion of style and performance in this release exemplifies the innovative spirit of both brands.​

Read More: First Look At The Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” And Its Bold Design

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Release Date

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" features a white leather upper with navy suede overlays, providing durability and style. Navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole complement the design, while the red Jumpman logo on the tongue adds contrast. Also, a gum rubber outsole ensures superior grip, catering to skateboarding needs. Finally, Nike SB branding replaces the traditional "Nike Air" on the heel, signifying its skateboarding adaptation. ​

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" will be released on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. This release continues the successful collaboration between Nike SB and Jordan Brand. The sneaker merges basketball heritage with skateboarding functionality. Limited quantities will be available at select skate shops and online retailers. Expect high demand from sneaker enthusiasts and skaters alike.

Read More: Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing” Delivers A Splash Of Color

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Iconic Silhouette Reimagined: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Release Info​ 3.3K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Images Out For Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” 2.1K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Fuses Basketball And Skateboarding 5.2K
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers How To Enter Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Raffle 7.2K