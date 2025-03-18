Sneakerheads Rejoice: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Launches Today​

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" releases today, March 18, 2025, merging classic design with skate-ready features. This collaboration between Nike's skateboarding division and Jordan Brand reimagines the iconic Air Jordan 4, originally introduced in 1989, for the skateboarding community. The original Air Jordan 4, designed by Tinker Hatfield, was notable for its over-molded mesh and triangular support wings, features that have been adapted in this release. ​The "Navy" colorway showcases a white leather upper with navy accents on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole, complemented by a red Jumpman logo on the tongue. Nike SB branding replaces the traditional "Nike Air" on the heel, highlighting its skateboarding adaptation. A gum rubber outsole ensures strong grip for skaters. ​

This release is available exclusively at select skate shops, with a retail price of $225. The limited availability underscores the unique nature of this collaboration, appealing to both sneaker enthusiasts and the skateboarding community.​ Photos of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" highlight the meticulous design elements, blending the classic Air Jordan aesthetic with functional skateboarding features. The fusion of style and performance in this release exemplifies the innovative spirit of both brands.​

