How To Enter Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Raffle

The Air Jordan 4 has been a cornerstone of sneaker culture since its debut in 1989. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first Jordan model to feature visible Air cushioning and mesh panels, blending performance and style. Over the decades, the silhouette has evolved through various collaborations and redesigns while maintaining its status as a streetwear essential. This latest partnership breathes new energy into the sneaker, merging basketball heritage with skateboarding functionality, similar to the “Pine Green” edition that dropped in 2023. A raffle for the release has officially opened, with details available further below in the article.

The newest "Navy" colorway carries on that legacy with a refined mix of style and performance. A crisp white upper is complemented by deep navy blue accents, staying true to the Air Jordan 4’s classic structure while incorporating key skateboarding enhancements. The gum outsole provides added grip and durability, while Nike SB branding on the heel cements its place in the skateboarding space. The photos provided highlight the sneaker’s craftsmanship, from the suede overlays to the iconic Nike SB detailing. Whether you plan to lace them up for the court, the streets, or the skatepark, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" is a must-have. Be sure to check the raffle details below for your chance to grab a pair.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

This sneaker boasts a white leather and suede upper, accented by navy blue details on the heel, eyelets, and midsole. Classic mesh panels and plastic wings preserve the signature Air Jordan 4 look. A gum rubber outsole enhances grip and durability, making it skate-ready. Nike SB branding takes over the heel, replacing the traditional Jumpman logo to emphasize its skateboarding influence. A red Jumpman embroidered on the tongue adds a bold finishing touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, a raffle is currently live at APB Store.

