How To Enter Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Raffle

BY Ben Atkinson 293 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Goat
The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" blends basketball heritage with skateboarding performance, and the raffle has opened.

The Air Jordan 4 has been a cornerstone of sneaker culture since its debut in 1989. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first Jordan model to feature visible Air cushioning and mesh panels, blending performance and style. Over the decades, the silhouette has evolved through various collaborations and redesigns while maintaining its status as a streetwear essential. This latest partnership breathes new energy into the sneaker, merging basketball heritage with skateboarding functionality, similar to the “Pine Green” edition that dropped in 2023. A raffle for the release has officially opened, with details available further below in the article.

The newest "Navy" colorway carries on that legacy with a refined mix of style and performance. A crisp white upper is complemented by deep navy blue accents, staying true to the Air Jordan 4’s classic structure while incorporating key skateboarding enhancements. The gum outsole provides added grip and durability, while Nike SB branding on the heel cements its place in the skateboarding space. The photos provided highlight the sneaker’s craftsmanship, from the suede overlays to the iconic Nike SB detailing. Whether you plan to lace them up for the court, the streets, or the skatepark, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" is a must-have. Be sure to check the raffle details below for your chance to grab a pair.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" Shows Nigel Sylvester’s BMX Influence

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Goat

This sneaker boasts a white leather and suede upper, accented by navy blue details on the heel, eyelets, and midsole. Classic mesh panels and plastic wings preserve the signature Air Jordan 4 look. A gum rubber outsole enhances grip and durability, making it skate-ready. Nike SB branding takes over the heel, replacing the traditional Jumpman logo to emphasize its skateboarding influence. A red Jumpman embroidered on the tongue adds a bold finishing touch.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released on March 18th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, a raffle is currently live at APB Store.

nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Goat
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Goat

Read More: The Women’s Nike Shox R4 “Black Floral” Is A Statement Piece

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Fuses Basketball And Skateboarding 4.6K
Nike-SB-Air-Jordan-4-White-Navy-Release-Date Sneakers The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Navy Is Almost Here 1282
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-varsity-red-sneaker-news Sneakers Why The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red" Won’t Hit Shelves 824
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-varsity-red-sneaker-news Sneakers Best Look Yet: Friends And Family Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red” 472