The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Navy Is Almost Here

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" made its first appearance at Jordan Fam Fest during All-Star Weekend in Alameda, giving fans an early preview. On-foot photos have now surfaced, showcasing the sneaker's clean white leather upper with bold navy blue accents. Pairs will drop early at San Francisco's DLX Skateshop today, February 16th, followed by a wider release on March 18th. This collaboration blends Jordan’s basketball heritage with Nike SB’s skate-ready functionality. Whether at the skatepark or on the streets, the "Navy" colorway brings a sleek yet durable look built for both collectors and skaters.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 merges Air Jordan’s iconic cushioning with Nike SB’s reinforced materials, making it perfect for everyday wear. The redesigned sole improves grip and board feel, enhancing performance for skaters. Now, with new on-foot images surfacing, the hype continues to grow. This release stays true to both brands' legacies while adding a fresh twist. With the drop date locked in, sneakerheads and skaters alike are gearing up. Expect this pair to be one of the most in-demand releases of 2025. March 18th is coming fast, and these won’t last long on shelves.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

The sneakers showcase a gum rubber outsole paired with a crisp white midsole, balancing classic style with a modern touch. A visible Air unit in the heel enhances cushioning, ensuring all-day comfort. The upper features smooth white leather, complemented by matching white overlays for a sleek, seamless look. Deep navy accents highlight the lace holders, while navy branding on the tongue and heel adds striking contrast. These carefully placed details make this collaboration a standout, blending heritage and skate functionality effortlessly.