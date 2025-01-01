Summer 2025 Brings The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy"

BYBen Atkinson44 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-SB-Air-Jordan-4-Navy-2025
Image via @xcsnkr

New in-hand images of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in the "Navy" colorway have surfaced. These are heightening anticipation for its summer 2025 release. This collaboration seamlessly blends the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette with Nike SB’s skate-ready design. The sneaker boasts a clean white base, complemented by bold navy blue accents for a fresh, modern twist on a classic. Designed for versatility, the "Navy" colorway is perfect for sneaker collectors and skaters alike. It offers a timeless style both on the streets and at the skatepark.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 combines the signature cushioning of Air Jordan with the durability and performance for which the Nike SB is known. This collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands while introducing something fresh for fans. With the release date confirmed and new detailed images available, excitement for the "Navy" colorway is reaching new heights. This drop promises to be a standout addition to any collection when it officially lands in summer 2025.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Year Of The Snake” Receives More Images

"Navy" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers showcase a gum rubber outsole paired with a white midsole. It also features a visible air unit beneath the heel for added comfort. Also, the upper is constructed with smooth white leather, complemented by additional white overlays for a clean and unified look. Deep navy accents highlight the lace holders, while navy branding appears on the tongue and heel. The details add a bold contrast to this timeless collaboration.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. New in-hand images offer an early glimpse of this exciting release. Further, the collaboration combines Nike SB’s skate-ready functionality with the timeless Air Jordan 4 silhouette. Fans are already excited about this highly anticipated drop. Finally, keep an eye out for more details as the launch draws closer.

Read More: Official Release Date For The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Snake”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...