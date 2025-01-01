Summer 2025 Brings The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy"

New in-hand images of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in the "Navy" colorway have surfaced. These are heightening anticipation for its summer 2025 release. This collaboration seamlessly blends the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette with Nike SB’s skate-ready design. The sneaker boasts a clean white base, complemented by bold navy blue accents for a fresh, modern twist on a classic. Designed for versatility, the "Navy" colorway is perfect for sneaker collectors and skaters alike. It offers a timeless style both on the streets and at the skatepark.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 combines the signature cushioning of Air Jordan with the durability and performance for which the Nike SB is known. This collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands while introducing something fresh for fans. With the release date confirmed and new detailed images available, excitement for the "Navy" colorway is reaching new heights. This drop promises to be a standout addition to any collection when it officially lands in summer 2025.

"Navy" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers showcase a gum rubber outsole paired with a white midsole. It also features a visible air unit beneath the heel for added comfort. Also, the upper is constructed with smooth white leather, complemented by additional white overlays for a clean and unified look. Deep navy accents highlight the lace holders, while navy branding appears on the tongue and heel. The details add a bold contrast to this timeless collaboration.